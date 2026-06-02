No terrorist motive to knife attack in Bellinzona
No terrorist motives have emerged in connection with a knife attack carried out by a woman in the Swiss town of Bellinzona last January.
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A 37-year-old woman had entered a mobile phone shop in Bellinzona at the end of January and threatened the employees with a knife. According to several media reports from Ticino, the woman is said to have shouted “Allah Akbar” (“God is great”) several times.
The Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) confirmed to the Keystone-SDA news agency a report by CH Media that no terrorist or jihadist background could be ascertained in connection with the incident.
The Swiss-Turkish dual national is currently undergoing outpatient psychiatric treatment.
As the criminal proceedings are still pending, no further information is currently available.
According to medical findings, the woman was neither fit for questioning nor to stand trial, as the OAG declared in January. The woman was involuntarily committed to a psychiatric facility.
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Adapted from German by AI/mga
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