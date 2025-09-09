The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Fewer flats vacant in Switzerland

Once again, fewer flats are vacant in Switzerland
Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Fewer flats vacant in Switzerland
Listening: Fewer flats vacant in Switzerland

Across Switzerland, 48,455 flats were vacant in June. This means that the vacancy rate has fallen to 1%, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) said on Tuesday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

This corresponds to a fall in the vacancy rate of 6.8%.

Around 3,500 more flats were vacant a year ago. According to the FSO, the decline has thus continued for the fifth year in a row – by a total of 0.72 percentage points since 2021.

In a comparison of cantons, the lowest vacancy rate was in Geneva (0.34%), followed by Zug (0.42%) and Zurich (0.48%). Overall, less than 1% of flats were vacant in 15 cantons.

+ Zurich: Welcome to the world capital of housing shortages!

The cantons of Jura (3.03%) and Solothurn (2.05%) had the highest vacancy rates and were the only ones above the 2% mark. In 19 cantons, the rate decreased compared to the previous year, in six it increased and in canton Graubünden it remained unchanged.

At the same time, the number of unoccupied flats offered for rent also decreased. On June 1, 2025, a total of 37,194 flats were offered for rent. Compared to the previous year, this is a decrease of 3,229 rental flats, which corresponds to a fall of 8%.

+ Switzerland’s housing shortage: how bad is it?

According to the FSO, the supply of vacant rental flats has fallen continuously over the past five years. Most vacant flats have three or four rooms.

As at the reporting date, 3,959 new-build flats less than two years old were available for rent or sale across Switzerland. This figure has also fallen by 6% within a year.

