Fewer flats vacant in Switzerland

The cantons of Jura (3.03%) and Solothurn (2.05%) had the highest vacancy rates and were the only ones above the 2% mark. In 19 cantons, the rate decreased compared to the previous year, in six it increased and in canton Graubünden it remained unchanged.
At the same time, the number of unoccupied flats offered for rent also decreased. On June 1, 2025, a total of 37,194 flats were offered for rent. Compared to the previous year, this is a decrease of 3,229 rental flats, which corresponds to a fall of 8%.
According to the FSO, the supply of vacant rental flats has fallen continuously over the past five years. Most vacant flats have three or four rooms.
As at the reporting date, 3,959 new-build flats less than two years old were available for rent or sale across Switzerland. This figure has also fallen by 6% within a year.
