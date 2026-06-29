‘Opera House for All’ attracts 15,000 in Zurich
The "Opera House for All" event, held over three days for the first time, attracted around 15,000 people at the weekend despite the summer heat, according to Zurich Opera House.
The open-air festival, which took place from Friday evening to Sunday evening, featured live broadcasts of the ballet Romeo and Juliet and Richard Wagner’s Tannhäuser, as well as a concert by the Zurich Opera Orchestra.
The newly formed Children’s Opera Orchestra, comprising over 80 musicians aged 8-15, also made its debut.
By extending the festival to three days, the opera house said it had sought to make its artistic diversity accessible to a wider audience. Despite high temperatures and occasional rain, all events were able to go ahead as planned.
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Translated from German, sub-edited by ts
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