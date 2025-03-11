Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News

Study examines Covid-19 baby boom in Switzerland

Over-30s have triggered the coronavirus baby boom in Switzerland
Over-30s have triggered the coronavirus baby boom in Switzerland Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Study examines Covid-19 baby boom in Switzerland
Listening: Study examines Covid-19 baby boom in Switzerland

Women over 30 fuelled the Swiss baby boom during the Covid-19 pandemic. This is the conclusion reached by researchers at the University of Zurich (UZH) in a new study.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

There was a temporary increase in the birth rate in Switzerland in 2021. More children were born in Switzerland than at any time since 1972. For a study published on Tuesday in the journal Population Studies, researchers at UZH analysed the impact of the pandemic on Swiss birth rates in more detail.

In the first year of the pandemic in 2020 in particular, during and shortly after the shutdown measures, more births were recorded, as explained by UZH in a press release on the study. As a result, up to 13% more births were recorded than expected.

The increase in the birth rate was particularly pronounced among Swiss women over the age of 30, according to the study. This was particularly the case for those who already had children.

Time at home and work-life balance

According to the researchers, the exact reasons for this short-term boom are not yet clear. However, there is much to suggest that time at home and a better work-life balance during the pandemic led to earlier pregnancies.

According to UZH, only France showed a similar trend in an international comparison. Germany, Austria and Italy, on the other hand, did not show such a pronounced increase in births as Switzerland. However, following this temporary increase, the previous negative trend in the birth rate in Switzerland also intensified again from February 2022.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should the Swiss economy be adapted to the planet’s ecological limits?

What are your thoughts on the "environmental responsibility initiative" that will be decided on February 9, 2025.

Join the discussion
146 Likes
60 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
40 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Platform X briefly "down" worldwide due to a malfunction

More

X platform outages hit Switzerland

This content was published on Malfunctions led to a worldwide outage of the social media platform X several times on Monday, affecting users in Switzerland and elsewhere.

Read more: X platform outages hit Switzerland
UBS bank logo

More

UBS fined in France for harassing whistleblowers

This content was published on The Swiss bank UBS was fined €75,000 (CHF71,410), the maximum penalty, in Paris on Monday for moral harassment by its French subsidiary of two whistleblowers.

Read more: UBS fined in France for harassing whistleblowers

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR