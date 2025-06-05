Swiss state-owned PostFinance to cut 141 jobs

“The challenges posed by market volatility, investor uncertainty and a difficult interest rate environment are putting PostFinance under pressure,” reads a statement today. The situation has worsened in recent months.
The financial institution therefore intends to ‘further strengthen its market position, increase performance, improve profitability and, in line with its strategy, focus fully on customer needs’.
The strengthening of the interest-independent business and the creation of higher revenues requires time and, at least initially, also investment, the management argues. “Efficiency and cost discipline are prerequisites for growth,” they add.
The planned restructuring requires “adjustments to the organisational model”. Concretely, the company expects “up to 141 terminations and 73 contractual adjustments” by the end of November 2025. The normal consultation procedure has started.
“We are aware that this news is painful for many of our employees and will cause uncertainty and concern,” said CEO Beat Röthlisberger. “That is why we will be accompanying them closely during this phase.” In his view, it is the company’s duty to take the necessary measures to ensure long-term competitiveness. “Standing idly by and watching is unthinkable,” the manager added.
If redundancies are unavoidable, well-structured social plans will be implemented, negotiated with the social partners, the company assures.
Translated from Italian by DeepL/mga
