Swiss property prices up slightly in Q1

Transaction prices for owner-occupied homes in Switzerland rose slightly in the first quarter of 2025, according to property services provider Cifi. Demand is being supported in particular by mortgage rates, which remain low.
This growth of 0.6% “is admittedly slightly below the long-term average, but it does signal a further recovery in the market”, noted Zurich-based Cifi in a press release published on Monday.
In its periodic price index for private property, it notes that willingness to pay for single-family homes is up again (+0.5%), following a slight fall in the previous quarter.
For owner-occupied flats, the increase was virtually identical (+0.6%), and only slightly higher than in the previous quarter. In the space of a year, prices of owner-occupied homes have risen by 2.7%.
“In times of political and economic uncertainty, marked by turbulence on the financial and energy markets, trade conflicts and wars, home ownership in a reliable and well-managed country like Switzerland is proving to be a safe haven,” explains the firm.
On the other hand, transaction prices for multi-family properties fell by a further 0.2% between January and the end of March. Over the past 12 months this has resulted in relatively moderate growth of 1.0% in this partial market.
This restraint “could be linked in particular to a more cautious lending policy on the part of mortgage institutions in the current economic climate. This trend is reinforced by the stricter capital requirements that have been in force since the start of the year as part of the Basel III regulatory framework”, the experts point out.
The medium- and long-term trend in interest rates, one of the main drivers of the property market, is an additional element of uncertainty, in their view.
