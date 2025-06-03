Renovation of Château de Chillon can go ahead

The money is intended to finance the conservation and restoration of the shells of the buildings on the lake side.
This work is part of the so-called “centennial” renovation campaign, which began in 1997 and has already gone through two phases (1997-2001 then 2002-2015). This third and final phase is due to last until 2030. During this work, the castle overlooking Lake Geneva will remain open to the public.
The politicians did not object to the work on the emblematic castle, which has been owned by canton Vaud since 1803 and which attracted 400,000 visitors last year.
“Maintenance must be constant, the work permanent: that’s the price we have to pay to preserve this treasure,” said local politician Sébastien Kessler. He pointed out that there was “a real risk of collapse” if nothing was done to restore the most fragile parts on the lake side.
A second debate will be necessary to definitively approve the investment loan.
Translated from French by DeepL/ts
How we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.
External Content
Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.
Climate Alliance presents action plan on 20th anniversary
This content was published on
The Swiss Climate Alliance has presented an action plan showing how Switzerland could make a success of the energy transition and achieve a net zero balance within ten years.
UBS economists more confident about Swiss economy in 2025
This content was published on
UBS economists have revised upwards their estimates of Swiss GDP growth for the current year. However, they are more pessimistic for next year, due to the spectre of US tariffs.
Swiss parliamentary committees approve negotiating mandate with US
This content was published on
Following the House of Representatives' Foreign Affairs Committee, the Senate's sister committee is also in favour of the government's negotiating mandate on trade relations with the US.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.