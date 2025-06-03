The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Renovation of Château de Chillon can go ahead

Generated with artificial intelligence.
The cantonal parliament of Vaud has approved a loan of CHF9.5 million ($11.5 million) for Château de Chillon, the most-visited monument in Switzerland.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The money is intended to finance the conservation and restoration of the shells of the buildings on the lake side.

This work is part of the so-called “centennial” renovation campaign, which began in 1997 and has already gone through two phases (1997-2001 then 2002-2015). This third and final phase is due to last until 2030. During this work, the castle overlooking Lake Geneva will remain open to the public.

+ In the footsteps of the real prisoner of Chillon

The politicians did not object to the work on the emblematic castle, which has been owned by canton Vaud since 1803 and which attracted 400,000 visitors last year.

“Maintenance must be constant, the work permanent: that’s the price we have to pay to preserve this treasure,” said local politician Sébastien Kessler. He pointed out that there was “a real risk of collapse” if nothing was done to restore the most fragile parts on the lake side.

A second debate will be necessary to definitively approve the investment loan.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

