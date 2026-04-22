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Travel restrictions on Crans-Montana bar proprietors extended

Measures for Jessica Moretti extended by three months
Measures for Jessica Moretti extended by three months Keystone-SDA

A court in the canton of Valais has extended the travel ban and other restrictions on Jessica Moretti by three months in connection with the investigations into the bar fire. A similar decision is expected to be issued shortly for Jacques Moretti.

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Travel restrictions on Crans-Montana bar proprietors extended
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Keystone-SDA

The so-called alternative measures, which were ordered for three months on January 13, have been extended until July 10. They consist of a ban on leaving Switzerland and the obligation to report to a police station every day.

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“We have to take this step every three months,” Valais Attorney General Beatrice Pilloud told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Wednesday. She was confirming a report by the Italian news agency Adnkronos.

On April 17, the Valais public prosecutor’s office sent a letter to the compulsory measures court requesting that the restrictions currently imposed on Jacques Moretti – identical to those imposed on his wife – also be extended by three months. The court will announce its decision shortly.

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Swiss Justice Minister Beat Jans on 3 January at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, where 40 young people burned to death.

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Swiss Politics

Crans-Montana blaze exposes cracks in Switzerland’s image

This content was published on As new details emerge about the Crans-Montana tragedy, confusion and criticism in the foreign press are growing. Swissinfo spoke with international journalists covering the story.

Read more: Crans-Montana blaze exposes cracks in Switzerland’s image

The public prosecutor’s office already confiscated Jessica Moretti’s identity and residence documents in January. The couple also paid a bail of around CHF200,000.

Legally, such restrictions on movement can be ordered by the judiciary to counter risks such as absconding or reoffending, while at the same time respecting the principle of proportionality.

The bar fire in Crans-Montana on New Year’s Eve led to 41 deaths and injured 115 people.

Adapted from German by AI/ac

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