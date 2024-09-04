Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News

Several kilos of explosives stolen from Swiss Federal Railways

Train
Keystone / Gaetan Bally
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Several kilos of explosives stolen from Swiss Federal Railways
Unknown people have stolen kilograms of explosives from a Swiss Federal Railways construction site in the Laufental valley in canton Basel Country, northern Switzerland. The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has opened criminal proceedings.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

A spokeswoman for the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) confirmed to the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA a corresponding report by Plattform J on Tuesday. The incident took place in July.

The explosives were intended for “loosening blasting for the purpose of rock removal” for the construction of the dual carriageway between Grellingen and Duggingen.

+ Buried bombs: Swiss army vigilant about lake-dumped munitions

According to the spokesperson, the OAG opened criminal proceedings “immediately” and is investigating the case in close cooperation with the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol), the Basel police and other authorities.

The offence in question is theft and “suspicion of manufacturing, concealing and distributing explosives and toxic gases”. According to the authorities, no one is currently in custody for this offence. The OAG did not wish to provide any further details due to the ongoing proceedings.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

News

