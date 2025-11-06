Swiss stock exchange anticpates CHF300 million loss
SIX, the operator of the main Swiss stock exchange, will close the year CHF300 million in the red.
The main reason for this is the investment in the financial services provider Worldline. According to the press release, this led to a negative accounting effect of around CHF550 million in the Group result. This includes the value adjustment already announced in the first half of the year, goodwill impairments and a balance sheet reclassification.
However, all worldline-related effects are non-cash, the company emphasises. Adjusted for the worldline-related effects, consolidated net income of around CHF250 million is expected.
SIX also supports Worldline’s transformation plans, the statement continues. The corresponding proposals at the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting will be approved. However, in line with its capital allocation priorities and growth strategy, SIX will not participate in the capital increase announced by Worldline.
