Solution found for Jewish and Muslim graves at Swiss cemetery

Solution for Jewish and Muslim graves at Freiburg cemetery Keystone-SDA

The Swiss city of Freiburg and the Jewish and Muslim communities have reached a agreement to regulate plots at St Leonhard cemetery.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Lösung für jüdische und muslimische Gräber auf Freiburger Friedhof Original Read more: Lösung für jüdische und muslimische Gräber auf Freiburger Friedhof

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The agreement regulates the long-term use of the respective burial plots. Large graves and permanent burials are now possible.

The large graves can accommodate more than eight bodies in a clearly defined sector. According to a press release issued by the city, a permanent right of rest was also requested by various communities.

+ The Jewish cemetery in no man’s land

In implementing the new municipal cemetery regulations, Fribourg is taking into account “the historical character of the existing Jewish cemetery area as well as social developments in the area of burial”, according to the press release. In doing so, it is “creating the conditions for a society of mutual acceptance and ensuring the acceptance of all people, regardless of their denomination.”

There has been a Jewish section of the cemetery since 1912, which is now a listed building. This “is not jeopardised by the new agreement”, the city clarified.

The new cemetery regulations had caused concern in the Jewish community in autumn 2024 that the financial burden of maintaining the gravesites could far exceed their budget.

Fribourg explained that permanent burial in the existing graves was guaranteed. The gravesites would be made available to the Jewish community of the canton of Fribourg free of charge, with the exception of maintenance costs.

The new, additional area reserved for the burial of Jewish deceased is subject to the new regulations applicable to the other areas of the municipal cemetery, in particular the payment of the fees due for the gravesites.

The same regulations apply to the new area for the burial of deceased persons of the Muslim faith. Permanent burial is also guaranteed there, as is the orientation of the graves from north-east to south-west.

The Jewish community welcomed the “constructive compromise” in a statement. It is a pragmatic and respectful solution.

Adapted from German by AI/mga

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