Driver caught going 225km/h in 100km/h zone in Ticino

Speeding driver caught in Ticino travelling at 225 instead of the permitted 100 km/h
Driver in Ticino caught going 225km/h in 100km/h zone. Keystone-SDA
Driver caught going 225km/h in 100km/h zone in Ticino
An Italian driver has been clocked at 225km/h instead of the permitted 100km/h near Balerna, southern Switzerland. The 22-year-old was reported to the public prosecutor's office in Ticino and was banned from driving in Switzerland.

The offence occurred on the A2 motorway shortly before 11pm on June 29, the Ticino cantonal police said on Monday. The 22-year-old was travelling south.

Driver faces $1,000,000 speeding fine

Thanks to an immediate investigation, the cantonal police were able to establish the identity of the driver, who lives in the region of Milan. She has since been questioned.

