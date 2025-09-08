Driver caught going 225km/h in 100km/h zone in Ticino
An Italian driver has been clocked at 225km/h instead of the permitted 100km/h near Balerna, southern Switzerland. The 22-year-old was reported to the public prosecutor's office in Ticino and was banned from driving in Switzerland.
Thanks to an immediate investigation, the cantonal police were able to establish the identity of the driver, who lives in the region of Milan. She has since been questioned.
