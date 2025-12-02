The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Swiss intelligence snooping violates constitution: court ruling

Surveillance of the intelligence service violates fundamental rights
Surveillance of the intelligence service violates fundamental rights Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss intelligence snooping violates constitution: court ruling
Listening: Swiss intelligence snooping violates constitution: court ruling

Cross-border radio and cable surveillance by the Swiss Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) has been ruled incompatible with the Constitution and the Convention on Human Rights by the Federal Administrative Court.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The legislator must rectify the shortcomings as part of the ongoing revision of the law, the court has ruled.

+ Swiss government accused of massive online surveillance

It cannot be guaranteed that FIS only processes significant and correct data. The applicable law does not contain any precautions to protect journalistic sources and other particularly sensitive communications such as those between lawyers and clients.

Finally, neither a sufficiently effective supervision of the procurement of information is guaranteed, nor is there a sufficiently effective legal remedy available to those affected for a subsequent review.

More

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR