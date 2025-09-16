The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Singapore will not overtake Swiss financial centre, says Swiss Bankers Association president

'Swiss banks well positioned, Singapore will not overtake us'
'Swiss banks well positioned, Singapore will not overtake us' Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Singapore will not overtake Swiss financial centre, says Swiss Bankers Association president
Listening: Singapore will not overtake Swiss financial centre, says Swiss Bankers Association president

The Swiss financial centre is still well-positioned, despite the collapse of Credit Suisse, said the president of the Swiss Bankers Association (SBA) Marcel Rohner.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

“One cannot speak of a loss of importance,” said the 61-year-old in an interview published today by the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ). Singapore and Hong Kong were acknowledged as major competitors, “but they will not overtake us”, the former CEO of UBS (2007-2009) is convinced.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In his view, Switzerland still has certain advantages. These include legal certainty, stability and neutrality, as well as strong geographical diversification in cross-border asset management.

“Neither Hong Kong nor Singapore will ever be able to offer all this to the same extent as Switzerland,” said Rohner.

Swiss banks have done well in recent years, “with one exception”, continued Rohner. In this regard, he once again reiterated his disagreement with the regulatory changes planned for UBS after the collapse of Credit Suisse.

More

“If the package is implemented as proposed, we will have serious difficulties maintaining the international competitiveness of the financial centre,” he argued. It would in fact be “incredibly expensive and inefficient bureaucratic processes”.

The Swiss government also wants to expand the competences of Finma, the financial market supervisory authority.

“This is highly questionable from the point of view of the rule of law,” noted the SBA president. Rohner also warned against having too high expectations of Finma in an emergency case like Credit Suisse.

“There is no regulatory authority in the world that can prevent such a crisis: you can only create the framework conditions for it to become less likely,” he concluded.

Adapted from Italian by DeepL/ac

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

Switzerland remains the most innovative country in the world according to WIPO

More

Workplace

Switzerland tops Global Innovation Index

This content was published on Switzerland remains the most innovative country in the world, according to an index published on Tuesday by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

Read more: Switzerland tops Global Innovation Index

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR