Swiss cablecars post CHF1.8 billion turnover in 2025
Swiss cablecar companies recorded a turnover of CHF1.8 billion in 2025. Strong growth was recorded in the summer months in particular, said the Swiss Cableways Association.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Compared to the previous year, the cablecars increased their turnover by CHF200 million. The results for 2025 are also the highest in recent years. In 2014, turnover was still just under CHF1.2 billion.
Thanks in particular to foreign guests, who are increasingly visiting the Swiss mountains in summer, the summer business continues to grow. In winter, however, only moderate growth was recorded, as the association announced at a media conference.
However, transport revenue from the winter season still accounts for half of turnover. The share of transport revenue from the summer is therefore one fifth. Income from gastronomy and the hotel industry accounts for 18%.
Employee numbers rise
Cablecar Switzerland recorded a significant increase in the number of employees. In 2023, around 20,500 people worked for cablecars in Switzerland. Compared to 2014, the number of employees increased by a third.
Seasonal employees make up half of the workforce in winter. According to the association, however, the biggest growth was among seasonal employees in summer. In total, around 6,500 people work all year round at companies belonging to the association.
