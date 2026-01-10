SWISS cancels more flights due to freezing weather conditions

The airline SWISS has had to cancel further flights due to the weather. Twelve individual flights were cancelled on Saturday alone, a spokesperson told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Swiss streicht wegen Wetter weitere Flüge Original Read more: Swiss streicht wegen Wetter weitere Flüge

The flights affected on Saturday are return flights from Zurich to Nice (France), Frankfurt (Germany), Düsseldorf (Germany), London (United Kingdom), Milan (Italy) and Luxembourg, the airline said. SWISS is also expecting an average arrival delay of 1.5 hours for all aircraft destined for Zurich’s Kloten Airport on Saturday.

The de-icing of aircraft, which is particularly necessary in the current weather conditions, is contributing to the delays, said the SWISS spokesperson. It is also possible that further adjustments will have to be made during the course of the day.

As of Saturday morning, a total of 93 Swiss flights have had to be cancelled due to the weather since the start of the year. According to the Lufthansa subsidiary, around 10,000 passengers have been affected this month alone.

Additional staff on duty

If a flight cannot be operated, passengers will be rebooked as quickly as possible by the Operations Centre. Swiss will also refund flight tickets on request via its customer service and the SWISS app.

More Switzerland experiences lowest temperatures of the winter This content was published on Tuesday night was the coldest night of the winter in Switzerland so far with temperatures of -10°C in the lowlands. Read more: Switzerland experiences lowest temperatures of the winter

The airline had already announced last Thursday that it expected further cancellations in the coming days due to the current weather conditions in Europe. Weather situations are always dynamic, which is why cancellations at short notice are sometimes unavoidable.

“We are in close contact with MeteoSwiss and are looking closely at every single day and every destination,” the airline said. Due to the significantly increased workload, additional employees are also on duty.

Meanwhile, there were no flight cancellations at Geneva’s Cointrin Airport as at late Saturday morning, a spokesperson for the airport told Keystone-SDA.

