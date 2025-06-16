Economists slash Swiss GDP growth forecasts

Swiss economy at the mercy of a boomerang effect Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Following an increase in exports to the United States in the first quarter, the Swiss economy is bracing itself for a tariff backlash.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Economia svizzera in balia di un effetto boomerang Original Read more: Economia svizzera in balia di un effetto boomerang

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In particular, dark clouds are gathering over the economic outlook for 2026.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) has lowered its forecast for gross domestic product (GDP) growth by about ten basis points for 2025, to 1.3%, and by about forty basis points for 2026, to 1.2%.

The boomerang effect did not affect the KOF economic research centre’s projections for the current year, but led the Zurich-based specialists to reduce their forecasts for next year. GDP is still expected to increase by 1.4% for 2025, but by 1.5% for 2026, compared to 1.9% in the last assessment, the KOF says in its seasonal publication.

More

More Trump tariff shock: how Switzerland is positioning itself This content was published on Swiss companies, politicians and workers are scrambling to work out the true cost of punitive US tariffs. Read more: Trump tariff shock: how Switzerland is positioning itself

“The international trade war is proving to be even more intense than predicted in the spring and is disrupting economic forecasts even more,” said KOF.

The scenario favoured by academic experts and federal economists is based on the assumption of flat tariffs of 10% on most imports into the US, excluding pharmaceuticals in particular, for the entire period.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.