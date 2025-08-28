Switzerland expects weaker economic growth

This confirmed an initial estimate published just under a fortnight ago. According to the press release, industrial value added in Switzerland and exports declined significantly. In contrast, the service sector has seen “broad-based” growth.
The GDP development figure is adjusted for sporting events. It is well known that the Olympic Games and major football events distort Swiss GDP due to the licence revenues that accrue to the sports associations based in Switzerland. However, unadjusted GDP growth was also 0.1%.
The Swiss economy was held back by US President Donald Trump’s tariff policy. At the beginning of April, the US government introduced basic tariffs of 10% on the import of goods – with a few exceptions. Since the beginning of August, Switzerland has even been subject to a tariff of 39%.
Forecast for 2026 significantly lowered
Against the backdrop of the US tariff hammer and based on a simulation calculation, Seco’s economists are lowering their expectations for GDP growth. As a result of the higher US import tariffs, the Swiss economy is likely to grow more slowly than previously expected, particularly in 2026.
For the current year 2025, Seco is assuming growth of 1.2% in the current situation. In June, the federal economists were still expecting growth of 1.3%. The GDP forecast for 2026 is now +0.8% after previously +1.2%.
More
More
What is a tariff? A quick guide
This content was published on
Tariffs play a key role in US President Donald Trump’s economic strategy and diplomatic moves. But who truly benefits, and who pays the price?
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
This content was published on
The new "Swiss Football Home" football campus is being built in Thun. The centre, based on an international model, will include pitches for the senior national teams and the headquarters of the Swiss Football Association.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.