Swiss intelligence not doing enough against left-wing extremism

NDB does not utilise its full potential against left-wing extremism Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) is not utilising all the resources available within the legal framework in the fight against left-wing extremist violence. This is the conclusion of a report by the supervisory authority for the FIS (AB-ND), which was reported by Radio SRF on Monday.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Deutsch de NDB schöpft Möglichkeiten gegen Linksextremismus nicht aus Original Read more: NDB schöpft Möglichkeiten gegen Linksextremismus nicht aus

Português pt Serviço de inteligência suíço negligencia combate ao extremismo de esquerda Read more: Serviço de inteligência suíço negligencia combate ao extremismo de esquerda

According to the supervisory authority’s report, the FIS is not in a position to optimally fulfil its mandate. The reasons for this include a lack of personnel and a deterioration in cooperation with the cantonal security services.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to Prisca Fischer, head of the independent supervisory authority for the Federal Intelligence Service (AB-ND), the fact that the FIS does not utilise all available resources also has to do with the management culture. “The management culture leads to staff being overly cautious, so to speak,” Fischer told public radio SRF.

The FIS has strengthened its capacities in the area of left-wing extremism and is planning further expansion, he wrote in a statement made available to news agency Keystone-SDA. The intelligence service justifies its decision not to deploy individual resources in certain cases with security considerations.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content