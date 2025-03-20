Switzerland’s meat imports rise significantly

The meat supply in Switzerland increased by 3.9% year-on-year to over 453,000 tonnes in 2024. Imports increased significantly. Domestic production, on the other hand, fell, account for 79.6% of meat supply.

In the previous year, the proportion of Swiss meat was 82.9%, as the meat industry association Proviande announced on Thursday. In terms of types of meat, Proviande recorded the strongest growth in poultry at 9.1%. This is in line with the long-term trend, with both domestic production and imports increasing.

Beef was also in higher demand, with an increase of 2.8%. Both imports and domestic production increased. Growth in pork was more moderate at 1.8%. Domestic production fell by 3.1%, while imports increased by 40%.

The supply of lamb and sheep meat fell by 2.2% due to lower domestic production. The supply of horsemeat fell by 5.7% and game by the same percentage.

Per capita supply made up for the dip in 2023. While the resident population grew by 0.9%, per capita meat supply rose by 2.9% in 2024.

Proviande also points out that the supply of meat does not correspond to meat consumption. Instead, the statistics show the amount of ready-to-sell meat that was available to the catering and retail sectors, among others.

According to the national consumption study, only 75-80% of the meat on offer is actually eaten by the population. The rest is accounted for by bones, fat trimmings, food for dogs and cats and food waste.

