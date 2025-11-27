The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Swiss multinationals create more jobs than foreign firms

Swiss multinationals create more jobs than foreign corporations
Swiss multinationals create more jobs than foreign corporations Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss multinationals create more jobs than foreign firms
Listening: Swiss multinationals create more jobs than foreign firms

In 2024, large Swiss corporations generated more jobs than foreign corporate groups. However, the majority of turnover is still generated by groups from abroad.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This is the conclusion of an analysis published on Thursday by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO). According to this, around 2.14 million people were employed in a group of companies in 2024. This corresponds to an increase of 0.8% compared to the previous year.

The increase is mainly attributable to domestically controlled multinational groups. These recorded an increase in employment of 1.4%. According to the FSO, large domestic companies thus employed almost half of the workforce.

Compared to foreign-controlled corporate groups, this increase was greater. In the same period, the number of employees at foreign-controlled groups rose by 0.2%.

Foreign multinationals drive turnover

In terms of turnover, however, foreign-controlled multinationals are ahead according to the FSO. They accounted for almost two thirds of the total turnover of all corporate groups.

According to the statistics authority, corporate groups generally play a “driving role” on the Swiss labour market. More than two out of five jobs in the market economy sector are located in such corporate conglomerates.

More

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR