Swiss Post plans 100 job cuts

Swiss Post is planning around 100 redundancies by 2026, due to the financial pressure.

In the first half of 2025, the company’s profit fell by 44% compared to the previous year.

The aim is to be able to continue to provide the universal service self-financed and without taxpayers’ money, Swiss Post wrote on Thursday morning.

For this reason, a reorganisation of the Swiss Post network is required as of 2026, with a maximum of 100 redundancies and 20 layoffs possible as part of this reorganisation. “We are aiming for the most socially responsible implementation possible,” the company said.

These measures were announced when the half-year figures were presented. Swiss Post’s operating result fell by 29% compared to the previous year and now stands at CHF118 million. Profit fell by 44% to CHF74 million.

However, Swiss Post is still on a “financially sound footing”, said Björn Walker, CFO ad interim. “However, the structural challenges in the core business and the associated costs are evident in the result.”

The main reasons for the results are the continuing decline in letter volumes, newspapers and the over-the-counter business, as well as rising costs.

