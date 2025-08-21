Swiss Post plans 100 job cuts

For this reason, a reorganisation of the Swiss Post network is required as of 2026, with a maximum of 100 redundancies and 20 layoffs possible as part of this reorganisation. “We are aiming for the most socially responsible implementation possible,” the company said.
These measures were announced when the half-year figures were presented. Swiss Post’s operating result fell by 29% compared to the previous year and now stands at CHF118 million. Profit fell by 44% to CHF74 million.
However, Swiss Post is still on a “financially sound footing”, said Björn Walker, CFO ad interim. “However, the structural challenges in the core business and the associated costs are evident in the result.”
The main reasons for the results are the continuing decline in letter volumes, newspapers and the over-the-counter business, as well as rising costs.
