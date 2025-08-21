The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Swiss Post plans 100 job cuts

Swiss Post plans around 100 redundancies
Swiss Post plans around 100 redundancies Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss Post plans 100 job cuts
Listening: Swiss Post plans 100 job cuts

Swiss Post is planning around 100 redundancies by 2026, due to the financial pressure.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In the first half of 2025, the company’s profit fell by 44% compared to the previous year.

The aim is to be able to continue to provide the universal service self-financed and without taxpayers’ money, Swiss Post wrote on Thursday morning.

+ Swiss Post to reinvent the post office

For this reason, a reorganisation of the Swiss Post network is required as of 2026, with a maximum of 100 redundancies and 20 layoffs possible as part of this reorganisation. “We are aiming for the most socially responsible implementation possible,” the company said.

These measures were announced when the half-year figures were presented. Swiss Post’s operating result fell by 29% compared to the previous year and now stands at CHF118 million. Profit fell by 44% to CHF74 million.

However, Swiss Post is still on a “financially sound footing”, said Björn Walker, CFO ad interim. “However, the structural challenges in the core business and the associated costs are evident in the result.”

The main reasons for the results are the continuing decline in letter volumes, newspapers and the over-the-counter business, as well as rising costs.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR