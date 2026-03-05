Swiss Post unveils special stamp for Ice Hockey World Championships
Swiss Post has issued a special stamp to honour the Ice Hockey World Championships in Switzerland. This is printed on transparent chalk paper for the first time and is intended to be reminiscent of an ice rink.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The World Championships are returning to “our ice hockey-crazy country”, Swiss Post wrote in a press release on Thursday. The Ice Hockey World Championships will be held in Zurich and Fribourg May 15-31.
The special stamp is intended to honour this event. It’s been 17 years since the last time the event was held in the country. The chalk paper features an ice hockey puck on a white field with the typical red and blue lines, as well as a cut stick.
New technology against counterfeiting
At the same time as launching this special stamp, Swiss Post said it was launching a pilot project to better recognise counterfeit stamps. In four letter centres, it is testing better identification with a so-called data matrix code on the “vine leaf” and “mushroom” stamps.
+ Postage stamps celebrate the Swiss Abroad
This code would no longer authenticate the graphic features of the stamps, but rather the codes on them directly. This increases protection against counterfeiting because each code is only assigned once.
Switzerland is thus joining other European countries that already use this technology. The production, import and use of counterfeit stamps can be prosecuted in Switzerland.
Translated from German by AI/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.