SWISS to discontinue duty-free sales on board by end September
Swiss International Airlines is discontinuing duty-free sales on its aircrafts at the end of September.
The reason for the decision is falling demand, the airline announced in a press release on Wednesday.
“Fewer and fewer guests are shopping on board. More and more passengers are researching products at home, comparing prices online and making purchases before they even arrive at the airport,” wrote the Lufthansa subsidiary. “Spontaneously reaching for the duty-free trolley on board has become the exception – no longer the rule.” SWISS is drawing the consequences from this and ending in-flight sales at the end of September.
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The offer will be shifted to the Miles & More digital “Worldshop” with a larger selection, the statement continued. In addition to mugs, trolleys and aircraft models in the SWISS design, exclusive pieces of furniture and accessories made from decommissioned SWISS aircraft will also be offered there.
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Adapted from German by AI/ac
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