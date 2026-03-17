SWISS makes further flight changes owing to security situation
Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is temporarily doubling its flights to the Indian capital New Delhi owing to the situation in the Middle East. It is also extending the suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv until April 9.
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The tense situation in the Middle East means demand for flights between India and Europe is high, the Lufthansa subsidiary wrote in a press release on Tuesday. As a result, most of SWISS’s existing daily flights between New Delhi and Zurich are already fully booked.
An Airbus A330 long-haul aircraft will be used for the additional flights. The flights can be booked with immediate effect, SWISS said.
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SWISS recently suspended its flights to Dubai (UAE) up to and including March 28. On Tuesday, the airline extended the suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv from April 2 to April 9. For its part, SWISS sister airline Edelweiss cancelled all flights to Oman until at least May 2.
Like SWISS, other airlines have expanded their other offers due to the conflict. Lufthansa, for example, is offering extra flights to Asia and Africa.
Adapted from German by AI/ts
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