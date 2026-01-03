The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Venezuela: Switzerland calls for respect for international law

Switzerland calls for respect for international law
Switzerland calls for respect for international law Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Venezuela: Switzerland calls for respect for international law
Listening: Venezuela: Switzerland calls for respect for international law

Following the US attack on Venezuela, Switzerland has called for de-escalation, restraint and respect for international law.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

At the moment, the Swiss foreign ministry has no information on affected Swiss citizens in Venezuela.

Respect for international law also includes respecting the prohibition on the use of force enshrined in international law and the territorial integrity of sovereign states, the foreign ministry’s head of communication, Nicolas Bideau, wrote on the social media platform X today.

The Swiss embassy in Venezuela is closely monitoring the situation, the post reads. The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, had also already expressed a similar opinion to Bideau’s.

On the night of Friday to Saturday (local time), the US attacked targets in Venezuela and, according to President Donald Trump, also captured president Nicolas Maduro and took him out of the country. According to reports, the air strikes mainly targeted military bases, airports, communication facilities and ports.

Meanwhile, according to US media reports, quoting US Attorney General Pam Bondi, Maduro and his wife were indicted in New York.

Adapted from Italian by DeepL/ac

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

