Ten arrested in suspected Swiss-based romance scam
Following an extensive investigation into a Nigerian romance scam, the Zurich authorities have arrested ten people suspected of fraud.
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Numerous house searches were also carried out during a large-scale operation in six cantons.
The public prosecutor’s office of the canton of Zurich and the cantonal and municipal police of Zurich said that proceedings are directed against a group of Nigerians.
The suspects, aged between 32 and 54, are accused of serious money laundering, romance scams and other cyber offences with losses running into millions.
Investigators searched properties in Zurich and five other cantons with the support of police forces from outside the canton. The operation was carried out in close cooperation with Europol.
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Translated from German with AI/mga
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