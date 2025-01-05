Terror threat rising in Switzerland, says Attorney General

Terror threat also on the rise in Switzerland, according to the Attorney General Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The number of active terrorism investigations in Switzerland has doubled since 2022, according to the country’s top prosecutor.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Terrorbedrohung steigt laut Bundesanwalt auch in der Schweiz Original Read more: Terrorbedrohung steigt laut Bundesanwalt auch in der Schweiz

+ Get the most important Swiss news directly in your inbox

There are 120 cases of suspected terrorism currently being conducted in Switzerland, Attorney General Stefan Blättler said in an interview with the SonntagsZeitung. Most of them have a jihadist background.

This involves terrorist propaganda on the internet, money flowing from Switzerland to terrorist organisations and people travelling to jihad.

+ How the heightened IS terror threat affects Switzerland

There is a risk that these people will one day plan attacks themselves if they are not stopped in advance. Thanks to interventions, planned attacks have actually been prevented in recent times, Blättler said. “We must expect terrorist activities in Switzerland to increase.”

The impression that Switzerland has so far been spared compared to other countries such as Germany or France is misleading. Even if these were comparatively small cases with isolated individual perpetrators, there were still incidents in Morges, Lugano and Zurich.

Precisely because these were isolated perpetrators, it is all the more difficult to detect them. “The attack in Magdeburg underlines once again that we must be vigilant,” said Blättler.

Investigations fall by the wayside

Other investigations, such as organised crime or cybercrime, have fallen by the wayside due to overwork and a lack of personnel at the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office.

“The federal government has neglected internal security for a long time. We clearly have a shortfall in this area,” said Blättler.

He warned that Switzerland must take active action against gang crime in order to avoid situations like those in Belgium or Sweden involving violence and extortion.

More

More ‘Dialogue’: are you concerned about increasing violence and radicalisation among young people in Switzerland? This content was published on Radicalisation of young people in Switzerland is increasing. Read up on the topic and join the discussion on dialogue! Read more: ‘Dialogue’: are you concerned about increasing violence and radicalisation among young people in Switzerland?

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.