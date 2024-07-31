High-speed rail links from Zurich and Basel to Paris cancelled

TGV trains from Zurich and Basel to Paris canceled Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss Federal Railways has advised against travelling to Paris on Wednesday due to the effects of bad weather in southeastern France.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de TGV-Züge von Zürich und Basel nach Paris fallen aus Original Read more: TGV-Züge von Zürich und Basel nach Paris fallen aus

All TGV high-speed trains between Zurich, Basel, Lausanne, Geneva and Paris have been cancelled, and the Railways will exchange or refund tickets for Wednesday.

In France itself, rail services between Paris Gare de Lyon and Dijon as well as Mâcon-Loché are interrupted, Swiss Railways also said. Delays and detours, as well as cancellations, are expected. It was not known at midday how long the disruption would last.

+ Read more: can Swiss rail network handle more competition?

Traffic on the Sud-Ost line, which connects Paris with Marseille and Montpellier, among others, is currently impacted, the French state rail company SNCF said. Trees were lying on the tracks between Paris and Dijon and a TGV crashed into them. According to the SNCF, there were no injuries, but around 80,000 people were affected by delays and train cancellations.

Last week, arson attacks at critical points on the French high-speed rail network severely disrupted rail traffic shortly before the start of the Olympic Games in Paris. It was not known on Wednesday who was behind the attacks.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dos

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe