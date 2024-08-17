Brienz Rothorn steam cog train closed by storm damage

Storm damage has put the Brienz Rothorn Railway, a popular tourist attraction in central Switzerland, out of action for the rest of the year.

Français fr Le train à vapeur de Brienz Rothorn ne circulera plus cette saison Original Read more: Le train à vapeur de Brienz Rothorn ne circulera plus cette saison

Commissioned in 1892, the historic steam-powered cogwheel rail line, that runs from the lakeside town of Brienz up the Rothorn mountain in canton Bern, has a limited annual season from June to October.

“A section of track over two kilometres is badly damaged,” explained Peter Flück, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Brienz Rothorn Railway. Repairs will take months, and costs are estimated at around CHF5 million.

The Berghaus Kulm hotel on the summit of the Rothorn mountain will also cease operations. A solution is sought by mutual agreement for the seasonal railroad and hotel employees.

The line has 20 permanent employees and 40-50 additional seasonal staff. Customers who have made reservations will be contacted shortly.

