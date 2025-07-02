The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Switzerland kicks off women’s football EURO with multi-city celebration
Several Swiss cities celebrated the opening of the Women’s European Football Championship with fan zones, concerts, and plenty of football.

In Bern, the federal square is full with food stands, stages and a giant Ferris wheel. On Tuesday, under the blazing sun, children from local football clubs took advantage of the attractions, including a mini football pitch.

Among the various initiatives for the opening of the fan zone were several concerts, including a performance by former Young Boys player and singer Guillaume Hoarau.

In Basel, specifically on the Barfüsserplatz, immediately after the opening of the fan zone there was not a great turnout, a Keystone-ATS correspondent on site noted. Most probably the high temperatures held back several people, despite umbrellas and spots to quench their thirst.

Several concerts are scheduled. A second fan zone, on the Messeplatz, on the other hand, offers more playful activities for families, with a huge slide, for example.

There are fan zones in six other cities: Zurich, Geneva, Lucerne, St Gallen, Thun and Sion. The latter were, however, not yet operational today. The women’s football tournament will start tomorrow with matches in Thun and Basel and will end on 27 July.

Switzerland plays its first match on Wednesday against Norway.

