Switzerland kicks off women’s football EURO with multi-city celebration

The celebration of the women's Europeans begins Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Several Swiss cities celebrated the opening of the Women’s European Football Championship with fan zones, concerts, and plenty of football.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Inizia la festa degli europei femminili Original Read more: Inizia la festa degli europei femminili

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In Bern, the federal square is full with food stands, stages and a giant Ferris wheel. On Tuesday, under the blazing sun, children from local football clubs took advantage of the attractions, including a mini football pitch.

Among the various initiatives for the opening of the fan zone were several concerts, including a performance by former Young Boys player and singer Guillaume Hoarau.

In Basel, specifically on the Barfüsserplatz, immediately after the opening of the fan zone there was not a great turnout, a Keystone-ATS correspondent on site noted. Most probably the high temperatures held back several people, despite umbrellas and spots to quench their thirst.

Several concerts are scheduled. A second fan zone, on the Messeplatz, on the other hand, offers more playful activities for families, with a huge slide, for example.

There are fan zones in six other cities: Zurich, Geneva, Lucerne, St Gallen, Thun and Sion. The latter were, however, not yet operational today. The women’s football tournament will start tomorrow with matches in Thun and Basel and will end on 27 July.

Switzerland plays its first match on Wednesday against Norway.

Translated from French by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch