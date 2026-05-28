Switzerland’s first F-35 jet being assembled
The delivery of F-35 fighter jets to Switzerland has reached a new milestone with assembly of the first aircraft starting at the Lockheed Martin plant in Georgia, United States.
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Production of the first components for Swiss aircraft has already begun, stated armasuisse. The next phases of production and assembly will follow in the coming months.
More than 2,100 subcontractors around the world are active in the production chain.
The first eight F-35s will be used to train Swiss pilots from mid-2027 in Arkansas, US. Delivery to Switzerland is expected one year later.
The remaining F-35s will be delivered from the final assembly site in Cameri, Italy.
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Adapted from French by AI/mga
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