Swiss food initiative gets negative feedback
A committee campaigning against a popular initiative initiative to reform food production warned that the proposal is out of touch with the realities on the ground.
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According to the committee, the target of 70% self-sufficiency could only be achieved through major interventions.
The ‘No’ campaign committee told the media in Bern on Thursday that the initiative’s objectives can only be achieved through drastic measures.
+ Swiss increasingly cutting down on meat
According to the committee, the text undermines consumers’ freedom of choice by steering them towards a predominantly plant-based diet. It also weakens domestic production, drives up food prices and encourages cross-border shopping.
The government also recommends rejecting the initiative. It points out that Switzerland’s food self-sufficiency rate currently stands at 46%. In its view, the increase in the net self-sufficiency rate required within ten years, whilst meeting environmental targets, is not achievable.
“Vegan coercion”
Representatives from the craft sector and the agri-food industry have criticised the potential increase in bureaucracy and state interference. They argued that the initiative prioritised state regulation at the expense of individual responsibility. A ‘yes’ vote would affect not only agriculture but also thousands of SMEs across the food supply chain.
Swiss People’s Party politician Céline Amaudruz opposed what she described as “vegan coercion”. Markus Ritter, president of the Swiss Farmers’ Union, argued that Swiss agriculture is already among the most sustainable in the world.
Officially titled “For safe food – through the strengthening of sustainable domestic production, more plant-based foods and clean drinking water”, the initiative will be put to a vote on September 27.
It was launched by Franziska Herren, who was also behind the drinking water initiative rejected in 2021. The Federal Council has decided not to put forward a counter-proposal.
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Swiss parliament rejects food initiative
Translated from French by AI/mga
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