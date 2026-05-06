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Switzerland’s security situation has deteriorated significantly

The security situation has deteriorated significantly
The security situation has deteriorated significantly Keystone-SDA

The security situation in Switzerland and Europe has deteriorated significantly over the past year, the Swiss government noted in a report on Wednesday. Expectations that Switzerland will make a greater contribution to the security of the continent are rising.

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Keystone-SDA

Switzerland is directly affected by Russia’s hybrid war. The war in the Middle East has many consequences.

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Geopolitical developments are having an impact on Switzerland’s internal security. The government’s report indicates that the terrorist threat continues to be dominated by the jihadist movement. Violent extremism, on both the left and the right, is still active.

The threat of espionage against Switzerland is very high. Critical infrastructures are under threat from physical and cyber attacks.

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Adapted from French by AI/ac

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR