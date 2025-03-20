Survey finds money is biggest concern for Swiss families

Swiss families are feeling the pinch. In addition to high health insurance premiums and rising prices, families are also concerned about balancing work and family life. Schools and youth violence are further hot topics.

This is the result of the third family barometer published by Pro Familia and the pension insurer Pax on Thursday. They surveyed 2,200 families with at least one child throughout Switzerland over the period of November 12-22, 2024.

Overall, according to the authors, there is continuity in many topics compared to previous years. For example, a lack of financial resources remains the number one concern. Many respondents expect more money to improve their family life.

The top five issues that concern families also include health, housing costs, schools and education policy. Dealing with (social) media has become more important in recent years. On the other hand, families are less concerned about climate change and energy security.

