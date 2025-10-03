Swiss army beefs up drone defences
Switzerland is acquiring a new defence system to detect minidrones and protect military infrastructure.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
According to the government, the semi-mobile system can also be used for missions by the civil authorities or to promote peace.
A trial of this new system was carried out in the field in 2025 and proved positive. The army has therefore commissioned armasuisse, the Swiss defence procurement agency, to acquire it.
The army still has to decide which model it wants to acquire. Framework contracts have also been signed for the purchase of minidrones, accessories and services. A budget of CHF108 million has been earmarked for this purpose.
In recent weeks, drones have violated European airspace on several occasions. On Thursday, the Swiss army reported that mini-UAVs have been observed flying over military or troop areas on several occasions this year.
More
Swiss defence minister warns of growing security risks
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
External Content
News
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.