US rebuked at UN in Geneva for refusing to cooperate

The United States rebuked at the UN in Geneva for refusing to cooperate Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The refusal of US President Donald Trump's administration to subject the United States to scrutiny of its human rights record by other states is not going down well. On Friday in Geneva, the UN Human Rights Council approved a decision of non-cooperation.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Les Etats-Unis tancés à l’ONU à Genève pour refus de collaborer Original Read more: Les Etats-Unis tancés à l’ONU à Genève pour refus de collaborer

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

As it does every four years, the US should have been scrutinised by the other countries. But it announced this summer that it would not be taking part in the Universal Periodic Review (UPR), a first since Israel in 2013. Washington is boycotting the work of a body that it accuses of being politically biased.

+ Human Rights Council meets in Geneva amid budget crisis

After noting this absence, the president of the Council, Jürg Lauber, the Swiss ambassador to the UN in Geneva, closed the meeting. A meeting then approved the decision to postpone the US UPR for a year.

The UN and independent UN experts, who do not speak on behalf of the organisation, have repeatedly targeted Trump’s human rights policy. As have NGOs, which would have liked to relay their criticisms to the Council on Friday.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories