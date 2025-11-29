Autumn temperatures in Switzerland within the normal range
On average, temperatures in September, October and November were within the normal range, according to the Federal Office for Meteorology, MeteoSwiss.
This year’s autumn temperatures deviated 0.1°C from the reference value, MeteoSwiss wrote on Friday; the 2025 season was the 30th-warmest in the country since records began. Between 1991 and 2020, the average temperature of a Swiss autumn was 6.4°C.
According to MeteoSwiss, the start of autumn this year was very wet. At the Leukerbad measuring station, precipitation in October reached the fifth-highest level in 140 years. November made up for this with above-average sunshine throughout Switzerland.
