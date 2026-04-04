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Tourists evacuated after fire breaks out at Swiss chocolate factory

Fire at Cailler factory in Broc FR - No injuries
Fire at Cailler factory in Broc FR - No injuries Keystone-SDA

A fire broke out in the production area of the Cailler chocolate factory in Broc in the canton of Fribourg on Good Friday morning. Visitors to the Maison Cailler were evacuated as a precaution. There were no injuries. According to the police, initial findings point to a technical cause for the fire.

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Tourists evacuated after fire breaks out at Swiss chocolate factory
Listening: Tourists evacuated after fire breaks out at Swiss chocolate factory
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Keystone-SDA

An automatic fire alarm was triggered at the Cailler factory in Broc at around 10.30am, according to a statement from the Fribourg cantonal police. Security staff discovered a source of fire on a machine in the production area. As a precaution, around 150 visitors who were in the neighbouring building, the Maison Cailler, were evacuated.

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The fire was quickly brought under control by the fire brigade and remained confined to the machine; it did not spread to other equipment. Three people were examined by paramedics as a precautionary measure.

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Adapted from German by AI/ac

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