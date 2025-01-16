Zurich traffic signs get gender diversification makeover

The little men depicted on Zurich street signs are to be joined by women, pregnant women, lesbian couples or senior citizens with walking sticks.

Zurich city parliament has decided on this measure after voting in favour of a Social Democrat motion on diversity.

The left-wing political majority passed the postulate to the city council by 73 votes to 41. The council must now examine how it can make the previously “male-dominated” street signs more diverse.

The Swiss People’s Party described the initiative as “nonsensical”. It would do nothing for equality. The Radical Party also found it “simply unnecessary” to burden taxpayers with something like this.

The Social Democrat proposal was inspired by the city of Geneva, which replaced half of its “man with hat” signage with less masculine symbols in 2020.

