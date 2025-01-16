Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News

Zurich traffic signs get gender diversification makeover

Traffic signs in Zurich should also depict women
Traffic signs in Zurich should also depict women Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Zurich traffic signs get gender diversification makeover
Listening: Zurich traffic signs get gender diversification makeover

The little men depicted on Zurich street signs are to be joined by women, pregnant women, lesbian couples or senior citizens with walking sticks.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Zurich city parliament has decided on this measure after voting in favour of a Social Democrat motion on diversity.

The left-wing political majority passed the postulate to the city council by 73 votes to 41. The council must now examine how it can make the previously “male-dominated” street signs more diverse.

The Swiss People’s Party described the initiative as “nonsensical”. It would do nothing for equality. The Radical Party also found it “simply unnecessary” to burden taxpayers with something like this.

The Social Democrat proposal was inspired by the city of Geneva, which replaced half of its “man with hat” signage with less masculine symbols in 2020.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Teaser: Listen to our Inside Geneva Podcast. Available on all major podcast platforms.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
30 Likes
30 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Do you worry about the environmental impact of AI?

Current artificial intelligence tools need huge amounts of energy and natural resources to function. Does this affect the way you use them?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
56 Likes
94 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR