Swiss railway line to Zermatt reopens after rockfall

A stretch of railway connecting the Swiss holiday resort of Zermatt has been reopened following a rockslide.

Matterhorn Gotthard Railway said on Thursday it had taken preventive measures against further rockfalls.

The line can be travelled normally again, the Matterhorn Gotthard Railway announced on Platform X on Thursday morning. The train line was closed until the end of operations on Wednesday due to a rockfall.

A specially created 3D terrain model did not reveal any conspicuous or critical fault zones, the railway company wrote in a statement. As an additional safety measure, a protective net was installed on a dam that had already been erected.

The site will also be further secured over the next few days with anchors. The work will be carried out under constant observation of the situation on site, it added.

The railway line in the canton of Valais was interrupted twice this week due to falling rocks. There were no injuries. The first rockfall occurred on Monday morning. A Matterhorn Gotthard Railway locomotive was damaged.

The second rockfall occurred in the night to Wednesday. Falling blocks of rock damaged two excavators.

