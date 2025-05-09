UBS reportedly in talks to sell hedge fund O’Connor

UBS is reportedly in talks to sell O'Connor hedge fund units
UBS is in talks to sell O'Connor, one of its hedge fund units (high-risk funds), to the US firm Cantor Fitzgerald, according to Bloomberg, citing people involved in the project.
May 9, 2025 - 14:57
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The news agency reported that the move would be part of an approach by the Swiss bank to reduce the risks on its balance sheet, particularly in view of possible stricter capital requirements.
+ Read about the fight between UBS and Swiss regulators
Contacted by Bloomberg, neither UBS nor Cantor Fitzgerald would take a position on the issue.
O’Connor joined UBS more than 30 years ago. In 1992, the bank acquired Chicago-based O’Connor & Associates, which specialised in derivative products.
More
