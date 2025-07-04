Frozen Swiss funds: UN calls Karimova detention arbitrary

The detention in Uzbekistan of the daughter of the country's former leader Islam Karimov was arbitrary, according to a UN committee. Switzerland confiscated hundreds of millions of Swiss francs.

Gulnara Karimova was arrested more than ten years ago. In an opinion issued in recent months and revealed on Thursday by Bloomberg, the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention states that Uzbekistan has violated Karimova’s fundamental rights.

As well as several of the country’s international obligations. Islam Karimov’s daughter was arrested by Uzbek security forces without a warrant and without explanation.

In their opinion, which Keystone-ATS has been able to consult, the independent experts, who do not speak on behalf of the UN, call on the authorities to “remedy the situation without delay” of the complainant. In accordance with international law, they believe she should receive appropriate compensation.

They also call for an independent investigation into her arrest and detention. Those responsible must be punished, the independent experts added.

Lawyers from Geneva lodged a complaint with the UN working group in 2021. They denounced the “systematic violation” of their client’s rights in Uzbekistan. She had to wait 18 months before being brought before a judge.

CHF293 million confiscated

The lawyers also targeted “three sham trials” and called for Karimova’s immediate release. They accused the “Swiss and Western judicial authorities” of “laundering injustice”.

The Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office (MPC) had opened proceedings in Switzerland against Karimova and the legal representatives of several of her companies for money laundering. Around CHF800 million was frozen.

Of this amount, a framework agreement had been signed with Uzbekistan for the restitution of some $131 million.

After several twists and turns, the Federal Criminal Court decided in 2021 to return part of the frozen funds, confiscating a total of CHF293 million from Uzbekistan.

