Female lynx poached in Switzerland
Unknown persons have poached a lynx in the Fribourg municipality of La Roche in the Gruyère district, Switzerland.
A gamekeeper found the carcass of the shot animal following a tip-off from the public, as reported by the Office for Forests and Nature (WNA).
The gamekeeper found the dead female lynx on October 17. The animal had injuries to its paws, the WNA wrote in a press release. The autopsy revealed that the lynx was around eight-years-old and had been shot. The injuries were around seven to nine weeks old.
The lynx’s well-developed teats indicated that the female had given birth to one or more cubs this year, the WNA added. These are now orphaned and have little chance of survival.
The canton of Fribourg has launched an investigation to track down the perpetrators.
