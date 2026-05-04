Bonaparte’s gull visits Switzerland for the first time

Vaud: An American gull spotted in Switzerland for the 1st time Keystone-SDA

A Bonaparte's gull, an American cousin of the black-headed gull, has been spotted for the first time in Switzerland.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Vaud: Une mouette américaine observée en Suisse pour la 1ère fois Original Read more: Vaud: Une mouette américaine observée en Suisse pour la 1ère fois

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The commune of Préverenges in the canton of Vaud was the scene of an ornithological highlight on Saturday. Dozens of enthusiasts flocked from all over the country to admire it.

The bird was spotted on Friday evening on the Île aux oiseaux in Préverenges, the Cercle ornithologique de Lausanne (COL) announced in a press release on Monday. The rare bird caused quite a stir on Saturday, then went missing on Sunday before showing up again on Monday morning.

The individual, a young first-year bird, probably ended up in Europe because of the weather. “American migratory birds are currently in the middle of their migration period, heading north from the south. If they encounter strong winds, they can end up on the other side of the ocean, on the wrong continent,” Terry Guillaume of the LOC told Keystone-ATS.

While it is relatively common to see American species lost in Switzerland, this is the first time that a Bonaparte’s gull has been seen on Swiss soil. “The bird island at Préverenges, which was remodelled this spring, has once again confirmed its status as an important stopover point for migratory birds”, the LOC said.

The future of this seagull remains uncertain. “Either it will find that the island is a good stopping-off point since it is a nesting ground for black-headed gulls, or it will continue its migration towards northern Europe, or it will realise its mistake and try to cross the ocean again towards North America”, said Guillaume.

“In the past, some stray American ducks have remained in Europe, where they have continued their migratory habits.”

The Bonaparte’s Gull nests in Canada and Alaska and winters in the southern United States or Mexico. It closely resembles the black-headed gull, which is well known in Switzerland. “The differences are subtle, but it can be recognised by its smaller size, thinner black beak and pale pink legs,” explains the LOC.

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Translated from French by AI/mga

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