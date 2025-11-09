Vets euthanise over 100 neglected dogs at a Swiss farm
The Solothurn Veterinary Service, accompanied by the cantonal police, raided a farm in Ramiswil on Thursday and Friday. According to the canton, there were several sick and malnourished animals on the farm. Over 100 dogs were euthanised.
During the farm raid, the veterinary service confiscated several dozen horses, around 120 dogs and two goats. Andrea Affolter, media officer for the Solothurn cantonal council confirmed a report from the regional television station Tele M1. The cantonal police confirmed that they had also been on site.
“The animals were practically all in a desolate condition,” Affolter added. They were malnourished and sick.
“We confiscated the horses and put them in a suitable place,” cantonal veterinarian Chantal Ritter told the television station Tele M1. The dogs were euthanised because they were in too poor a condition. The owner of the animals will be charged with an offence against the Animal Welfare Act, according to Affolter.
