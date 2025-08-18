Voters approve extension of Engadine Airport in Switzerland

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
The ageing airport in Samedan is one of Europe’s highest (1,707 metres) and serves the nearby resorts of St Moritz and Davos. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Residents in the Upper Engadine region gave the greenlight on Sunday to the expansion of the regional airport at Samedan, one of Europe’s highest airports (1,707 metres) that serves the nearby resorts of St Moritz and Davos.

2 minutes
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Voters approved a credit of CHF38 million ($47 million) and the assumption of liabilities of CHF20 million.

A total of 2,443 residents of the 11 municipalities of the Upper Engadine region voted in favour of the extension, while 2,051 voted against. The text was therefore adopted by 54.36% of voters. Turnout was relatively high at 45.64%.

This means that the project, which has been fought for years, can go ahead, despite the rejection by six municipalities, including Samedan. It is the overall result that counts, so these “no” votes will have no impact.

To renovate the airport, it is planned to build two new operations centres with aircraft hangars, and to extend and refurbish the aprons. There are also plans to build a modern airport tower and a security fence several kilometres long.

The total cost of what has been described as the “regional project of the century” is estimated at CHF68.5 million, of which CHF38 million will be borne by the 11 municipalities.

