Voters approve extension of Engadine Airport in Switzerland

The ageing airport in Samedan is one of Europe’s highest (1,707 metres) and serves the nearby resorts of St Moritz and Davos. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Residents in the Upper Engadine region gave the greenlight on Sunday to the expansion of the regional airport at Samedan, one of Europe’s highest airports (1,707 metres) that serves the nearby resorts of St Moritz and Davos.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La population de Haute-Engadine valide l’extension de son aéroport Original Read more: La population de Haute-Engadine valide l’extension de son aéroport

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Voters approved a credit of CHF38 million ($47 million) and the assumption of liabilities of CHF20 million.

A total of 2,443 residents of the 11 municipalities of the Upper Engadine region voted in favour of the extension, while 2,051 voted against. The text was therefore adopted by 54.36% of voters. Turnout was relatively high at 45.64%.

This means that the project, which has been fought for years, can go ahead, despite the rejection by six municipalities, including Samedan. It is the overall result that counts, so these “no” votes will have no impact.

More

More Climate solutions As private jet flights soar in Switzerland, so do their CO2 emissions This content was published on Private jet flights and their emissions have soared in recent years, and Switzerland is one of the top destinations for the heavy-polluting planes. Read more: As private jet flights soar in Switzerland, so do their CO2 emissions

To renovate the airport, it is planned to build two new operations centres with aircraft hangars, and to extend and refurbish the aprons. There are also plans to build a modern airport tower and a security fence several kilometres long.

The total cost of what has been described as the “regional project of the century” is estimated at CHF68.5 million, of which CHF38 million will be borne by the 11 municipalities.

More

More Regional airports look to benefit from end of Skyguide monopoly This content was published on The impending end of government subsidies for Skyguide’s services has put pressure on regional airports in Switzerland. According to the Der Bund paper, regional airports are dependent government subsidies of around CHF7 million ($6.99 million) to pay for Skyguide. “However, this subsidy has been reduced every year since then. And from 2020, the federal government… Read more: Regional airports look to benefit from end of Skyguide monopoly

Translated from French with DeepL/sb

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.