Generated with artificial intelligence.
St Bernard road to reopen in Switzerland following landslide
The Great St Bernard Road (A21), which connects the Swiss canton of Valais with the Aosta Valley reopens on Sunday at 5pm after being closed to traffic for nine days due to an avalanche.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) indicated the reopening in a note on its website.

On 17 April, an avalanche fell on the Les Toules artificial tunnel. Blocks of rock and trees were dragged down into the valley, causing damage to infrastructure over a length of about 300 metres.

News of the road reopening has come sooner than expected.

The work carried out before the reopening included the removal of “debris from the rockfall protection nets” and the repair of damaged nets, the statement reads.

Traffic on the affected section will be regulated by traffic lights on one lane in an alternating direction.

+ What’s triggering avalanches?

While traffic is flowing again further safety work will be carried out. At the same time, the slope remains under geological observation. Should significant rock movements or an increased danger of avalanches be detected, the road will be closed again.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

