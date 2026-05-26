War threatens Swiss prosperity, warns top economist

KOF Director: war endangers welfare in Switzerland Keystone-SDA

The war in the Middle East is disrupting supply chains and price trends, threatening prosperity in Switzerland, says Jan-Egbert Sturm, director of the KOF economic research institute at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich.

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“Our economic growth is better than many expected,” Sturm said in an interview with newspaper Blick, referring to the country’s 0.5% GDP growth in the first quarter of 2026. Despite all the crises, Switzerland is doing better than many other states, he added, before warning that “we should soon feel the consequences of the war more strongly”.

In his opinion, it may take some time before the consequences are felt even by local companies and orders collapse. The big question continues to be how long the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed. The interruption of oil and gas supplies hits Asia hardest, but with some delay Switzerland as well.

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‘The longer the war lasts, the more we will feel the consequences,” Sturm continued. And it will be a long time before oil and gas production in the Middle East can return to full operation. The war therefore threatens prosperity here too, he said.

Rising petrol prices increase transport costs, which are passed on to consumers, which in turn increases the price of products, Sturm continued. This leads consumers to save money in other areas, which in turn reduces the demand for goods and services. In addition, there are secondary impact effects and a wage-price spiral, for example if workers demand higher wages.

Sturm expects inflation in Switzerland to rise to around 2% this year. This is still within the Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) target range of 0%-2%.

Adapted from Italian by AI/ts

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