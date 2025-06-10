Woman falls to her death while hiking in eastern Switzerland

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
June 14 women’s strike: no equality without pay rises for women
At the presentation of the Women's Wages Report, the trade union Unia denounced large companies. These would ignore the Gender Equality Act. At the same time, bourgeois parties wanted to weaken or abolish the wage analyses.
Swiss finance directors against abolishing ‘marriage penalty’
A large majority of cantonal finance directors reject both the popular initiative in favour of individual taxation and the counter-proposal. They favour joint taxation of spouses.
